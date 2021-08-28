SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.55.

Shares of SIL opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 12.68. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$9.00 and a twelve month high of C$16.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

