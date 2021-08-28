Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $160.09. 888,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $2,509,396 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.