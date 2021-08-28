Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives $58.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFFYF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ING Group raised Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Signify stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Signify has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

