Sienna Senior Living Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

SIA stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.05. The company had a trading volume of 96,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -286.61. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$10.68 and a one year high of C$16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.31.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$48,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,177,498.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

