Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Increases By 530.8%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 530.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,010,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TSOI remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,732,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,425,785. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
