Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Increases By 530.8%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 530.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,010,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSOI remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,732,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,425,785. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.