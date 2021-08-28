Short Interest in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Grows By 339.4%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the July 29th total of 503,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.38 on Friday. Teligent has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48.
Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01).
Teligent Company Profile
Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.
