Short Interest in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Grows By 339.4%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the July 29th total of 503,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.38 on Friday. Teligent has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLGT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the first quarter worth $2,584,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the first quarter worth $1,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teligent by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teligent by 135.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 327,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth $162,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

