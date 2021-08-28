Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Decreases By 45.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,309.0 days.

OTCMKTS SZKMF remained flat at $$41.77 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $54.53.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

