Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Decreases By 45.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,309.0 days.
OTCMKTS SZKMF remained flat at $$41.77 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $54.53.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
