Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Decreases By 98.6%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the July 29th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS RAIFF remained flat at $$24.32 during trading hours on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

