Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Grows By 2,006.3%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 2,006.3% from the July 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LIXT stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

