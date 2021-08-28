Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Expands By 800.0%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.45 price target (up from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRLF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 45,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,611. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

