Short Interest in Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Grows By 1,223.7%

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 1,223.7% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWBT remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 795,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,558. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of environmentally safe bio-technological products for agriculture. Its products include biological organic fertilizer series, compound microbial fertilizer series, biological water soluble fertilizer series, microorganism bacterial agent series, and biological soil remediation series.

