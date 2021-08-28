Short Interest in Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Grows By 1,223.7%

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 1,223.7% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KWBT remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 795,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,558. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.