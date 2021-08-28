Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Expands By 2,691.3%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 709,000 shares, an increase of 2,691.3% from the July 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

