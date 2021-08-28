Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Drops By 88.1%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISHG stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

