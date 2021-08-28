Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Decreases By 75.0%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS IIJIY remained flat at $$33.52 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.14. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

