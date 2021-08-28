Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Decreases By 75.0%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
OTCMKTS IIJIY remained flat at $$33.52 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.14. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Internet Initiative Japan
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
