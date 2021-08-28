Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Increases By 543.8%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 543.8% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,846,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMER traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.28. 831,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,591. Good Gaming has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.35.

Good Gaming Company Profile

