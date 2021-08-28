Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Grows By 137.4%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a growth of 137.4% from the July 29th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 335.4 days.
Shares of ELKMF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97.
