Short Interest in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Declines By 64.4%

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the July 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,839,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNCP remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,832,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,522,438. GNCC Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get GNCC Capital alerts:

GNCC Capital Company Profile

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for GNCC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNCC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.