Short Interest in Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Declines By 50.0%

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GBCS remained flat at $$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68. Global Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, management, and disposal of healthcare real estate; and provision of financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.

