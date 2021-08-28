Short Interest in Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Declines By 50.0%

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GBCS remained flat at $$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68. Global Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.87.
Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile
