Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Declines By 66.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 10.17% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTAG opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.