Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Rises By 983.3%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 983.3% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of FDNI stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $57.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

