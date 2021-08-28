Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Decreases By 69.1%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the July 29th total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,498. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45.

FCXXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

