Short Interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Increases By 143.1%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the July 29th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MOHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. 173,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,032. ECMOHO has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of ECMOHO as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.