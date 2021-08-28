Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Decreases By 60.7%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.28.

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $126.22. 13,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

