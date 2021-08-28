Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Declines By 54.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the July 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CHS stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. CHS has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

