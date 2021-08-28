Short Interest in Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Declines By 85.1%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the July 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CRNCY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

