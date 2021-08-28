Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Decreases By 98.3%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the July 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CAIAF stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

