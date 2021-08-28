Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Drops By 52.8%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLKLF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Blackline Safety stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

