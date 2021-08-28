Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Decreases By 68.6%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the July 29th total of 550,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BMRC opened at $36.48 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.