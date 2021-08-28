Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Drops By 81.1%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ACMLF stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75. Ascom has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascom to a “hold” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

