Short Interest in Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Decreases By 85.7%

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMEFF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Appreciated Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Appreciated Media Company Profile
