Short Interest in Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Decreases By 85.7%

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMEFF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Appreciated Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Appreciated Media Company Profile

Appreciated Media Holdings, Inc is a worldwide film and television media production packager. It engages in producing independent films, made-for-television movies and TV series for global B2B distribution. The company was founded by Kirk Shaw, Tony Zhang and Norman Tsui on January 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

