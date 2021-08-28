Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

SHOP traded up $15.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,531.42. 521,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,507.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

