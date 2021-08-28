Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $59,661.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.96 or 0.00016361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00151006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,766.60 or 1.00175337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.74 or 0.06679649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.23 or 0.00996745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

