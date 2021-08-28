Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.99

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.99 and last traded at C$36.95, with a volume of 122931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 66.65%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

