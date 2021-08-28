Sharpay (S) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Sharpay has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sharpay has a total market cap of $600,586.00 and approximately $1,621.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharpay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00150594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.40 or 1.00357395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.00 or 0.00998970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.92 or 0.06666488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sharpay

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. The official website for Sharpay is sharpay.io . Sharpay’s official message board is medium.com/@sharpay . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

