Shanta Gold Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.10 (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SHG stock opened at GBX 13.10 ($0.17) on Friday. Shanta Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a market capitalization of £137.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.10.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.