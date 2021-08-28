SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 75,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,954,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

