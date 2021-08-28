Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the July 29th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Senmiao Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Senmiao Technology by 78.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Senmiao Technology by 423.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Senmiao Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.14. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 213.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

