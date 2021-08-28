SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $495,816.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $495,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $26.52 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

