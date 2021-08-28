Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 12,747 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $6,364,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,261. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $429.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

