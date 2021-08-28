Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 10,877 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 60,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

BSRR traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $25.26. 33,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

