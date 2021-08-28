Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.05. 48,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $617.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,795.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

