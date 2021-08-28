Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $894,000 Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 105.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of CTS worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. 124,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.