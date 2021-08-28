Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.81. 76,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,085. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

