Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.80% of Where Food Comes From as of its most recent SEC filing.

WFCF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543. Where Food Comes From, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th.

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

