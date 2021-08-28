Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,964 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Green Dot worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Citigroup cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. lowered their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 7,634 shares of company stock valued at $345,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. 429,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,867. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

