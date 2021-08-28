Sean Salmon Sells 28,419 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MDT opened at $133.81 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
