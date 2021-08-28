Sean Salmon Sells 28,419 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MDT opened at $133.81 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

