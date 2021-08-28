Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the July 29th total of 64,900 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SJ opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 65.29% and a net margin of 14.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

