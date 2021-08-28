Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 366,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,716. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

