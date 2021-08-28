Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lifted by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.29. 301,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,019. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.