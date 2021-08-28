Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Lifted by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1,649.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,256 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. 1,294,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,436. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

